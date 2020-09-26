SpaceX delays satellites launch for a day

SpaceX called off the launch of a new fleet of Starlink internet satellites on Thursday (Sept. 17) due to a "recovery issue" related to the mission's Falcon 9 rocket, Space.com informs.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to launch 60 new Starlink satellites for the company's growing megaconstellation at 2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT) Thursday from Pad 39A of NASA's historic Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But 15 minutes before the planned liftoff, SpaceX scrubbed the mission, Space.com reports.

"Standing down from today's Starlink launch due to recovery issue; vehicle and payload remain healthy," SpaceX representatives announced in a Twitter update.