Smoking in hospitals and retail outlets to be banned in Russia from January 1

A decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, according to which smoking will be banned in medical institutions, places of trade, transport, warehouses and bases, will come into force in 2021.

The decree "On the approval of the rules of the fire-control regime" is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The ban on smoking will apply to healthcare facilities, warehouses and bases, educational facilities, trade and transport. Also, smoking will be banned on the territory of grain receiving points, grasslands and hayfields, at facilities for the extraction, processing and storage of flammable liquids and gases. In addition, smoking will be prohibited at the production of explosives and in explosive areas.