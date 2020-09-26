Natural fire endangers settlements in Rostov region

In the Aksai district of the Rostov region, dry grass is burning on an area of 2,400 square meters, the fire can spread to settlements.

"At 11:35 a.m., in the area of Verkhnepodpolny village, the Aksai district, a vegetation fire started. When the first fire brigades came, three areas with a total area of 2,400 square meters were burning. Because of the wind, there is a threat to settlements," press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Rostov region informs, RIA Novosti reports.