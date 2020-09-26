Hamilton wins qualifying at Russian Grand Prix

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton roared back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory, Reuters reports.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton’s team mate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

Hamilton, who has a 55-point lead over Bottas in the championship, will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record if he takes his seventh victory of the season on Sunday, Reuters informs.