Aeroflot's first plane lands in Minsk after resumption of flights between Russia and Belarus
An Aeroflot plane from Moscow landed at the Minsk national airport in Belarus. This is the first Russian regular flight since the resumption of air traffic between the countries.
The Airbus A330 airliner arrived in the capital of Belarus without delay. Aeroflot will operate flights between Minsk and Moscow on Saturdays, RIA Novosti reports.
The air traffic between Russia and Belarus was resumed on September 21.
Vestnik Kavkaza
