Sleeping on left side is not dangerous

It is safe to sleep on any side, the chief visiting cardiologist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, general director of the Almazov National Medical Research Center, Evgeny Shlyakhto, said.

According to the cardiologist, there is no evidence that sleeping on the left side is dangerous for the heart. "This is a question of the habit of each individual - someone sleeps on the left, someone sleeps on the right. There is no data confirming that sleeping on the left side is not safe. There are no relevant recommendations," he said on the air at TASS in the framework of the all-Russian action ‘Week of Health’.