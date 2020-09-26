FC Zenith becomes leader of Russian Premier League

The match between FC Zenit and FC Ufa took place in St. Petersburg, the St. Petersburg team won with a score of 6: 0.

Artem Dziuba scored three goals, one of them from the penalty spot. Serdar Azmun scored two goals, and Alexei Sutormin scored one during extra time of the second half.

The victory in the match of the 9th round of the championship of the Russian Premier League allowed FC Zenit to score 20 points, the same points scored FC Spartak. Both teams occupy the first line in the standings. The match between the leaders will take place in Moscow on October 3.