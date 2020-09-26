Electricity price to increase by 5% in 2021

According to the tariff increase plan, which was approved by the Russian government, from July 2021, the electricity price for population will increase by 5%, gas price - by 3%. Passenger rail fares will increase by 3.7% starting from January 2021.

The electricity price for industry will increase by 3%.

"In order to reduce the volume of cross-subsidizing of the power grid complex, the indexation of tariffs for the transmission of electricity to the population will remain at the level of 5.0% annually on average in the Russian Federation. Regulated tariffs for electricity for the population will grow at the same rate (that is, by 5% in 2021-2023 - IF) ", the Ministry of Economic Development informed.