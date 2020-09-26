7 people die in blast in Syria
A car bomb killed at least seven civilians in a Turkish-controlled area of northeastern Syria on Saturday, Syria's state-run news agency and a war monitor reported, Daily Mail informs.
SANA said the blast went off at the southern entrance to the city of Ras al-Ayn. Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters captured the area last October when Ankara invaded northeastern Syria to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters from the shared border.
Vestnik Kavkaza
