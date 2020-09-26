First plane departs from Nur-Sultan to Moscow after resumption of flights

Regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Russia resumed on Saturday. The first flight will land in Moscow at 22:15.

The Air Astana plane departed from the Nursultan Nazarbayev airport and will arrive at Domodedovo, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

"The plane is full, all 223 seats are occupied by passengers," Air Astana reports.

The first Aeroflot flight to Kazakhstan from Russia is scheduled for Sunday.