First seawater desalination plant in Russia to be built in Crimea

To solve the problem of water shortage in the region, the Black Sea water in Crimea will be converted into freshwater

“This desalination plant will be built in the village of Nikolaevka, on the seashore, 30 km from Simferopol. I would like to note that no one has ever implemented such projects in Russia. Obviously, this project is unique,” the head of the republic, Sergei Aksenov said, Popularnaya Mechanica reports.

No details were provided about the upcoming project.