Armenian Defense Minister fled the country

As users of the Armenian sector of social networks report today, the head of the Armenian Defense Ministry David Tonoyan fled the country. This reports were published against the background of the full-scale renewal of the Karabakh war with Azerbaijan by the Armenian troops.

It is not yet known whether Tonoyan fled from Armenia before the outbreak of hostilities or already during the first shelling of Azerbaijani peaceful villages, as a result of which Azerbaijani citizens were killed and wounded.