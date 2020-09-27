Sergey Markov: de-occupation of Azerbaijani lands will be the main result of current clashes

Current hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone were inevitable due to the fact that Yerevan completely blocked a peaceful settlement, Director of the Institute for Political Research Sergey Markov said in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza, speaking about the renewal of the Karabakh war against Azerbaijan by Armenia.

"Hostilities resumed because the peace negotiation process was frozen, primarily because of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who does not want and is afraid to negotiate with Azerbaijan," he said.

"Now the Azerbaijani army will be able to show that it has become much stronger during this time. I expect that Azerbaijan will be able to quickly take control of its lands in Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions held by the Armenian Armed Forces. After that, most likely, negotiations with mediation will resume. Primarily Russia," Markov expects.

"The main result will be de-occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan in exchange for economic de-blockade of Armenia or the demilitarization of the liberated regions. And it is possible that after the end of the current events, Nikol Pashinyan will lose power," Markov concluded.