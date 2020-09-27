Pavel Felgenhauer: resumption of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan was inevitable

The reason for such serious aggravation of the situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops is the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is still unresolved, military observer Pavel Felgenhauer said in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Due to the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is still unresolved, the resumption of the war was inevitable. It is not yet clear what scale the hostilities will reach, perhaps they will last a week, after which the parties will stop their advance at new positions - or maybe they will not stop. There is no limit to escalation," he said.

"Such aggravation was certainly expected, since there was no peace process and no prospects for settlement. At the same time, the parties were intensively preparing for war," he added.