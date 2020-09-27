Ilham Aliyev: Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not hide it

Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not hide it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

"Their military-political leadership tried to threaten Azerbaijan with a new occupation, a new policy of occupation for new territories – this is the policy of Armenia’s military-political leadership today,” President Aliyev said.

“Another reason is to distract the population from the very serious social and economic problems in Armenia and portray Azerbaijan as an enemy," said the president.

"Yet another reason is that Armenia is doing everything possible to disrupt the negotiations, and I can say that it has succeeded in doing so. It is as a result of Armenia's hypocritical, unconstructive and false policy that the negotiations have actually stopped,” President Aliyev said.