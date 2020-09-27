Dmitry Savelyev: Armenia must withdraw troops from the territory of Azerbaijan without any conditions

State Duma deputy, head of the Russia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary group Dmitry Savelyev said that Russia supports peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This was reported by his press secretary Galina Gerasimova.

At the same time, MP stressed that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation lies with Armenia.

He added that steps towards peaceful resolution of the conflict will be supported by both Russia and the entire world community.