Uzeyir Jafarov: Armenia's military provocations should receive proper response

Azerbaijan had no choice but to go on the offensive after Armenian troops launched large-scale attack on Azerbaijani positions and peaceful villages along the entire contact line this morning. Military expert Uzeyir Jafarov spoke said an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Although Armenia and the fake NKR regime in the occupied territories have declared martial law and mobilization, they will not resolve anything, since the Azerbaijani army is full of determination and ready to fulfill its ultimate goal - to liberate the occupied lands," he said.

"Our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev spoke today, stressing that Azerbaijan has no other choice but to begin counteroffensive, since as a result of the attack of Armenian troops in the morning we lost civilians and servicemen. Armenia should receive proper response," Uzeir Jafarov stressed, adding that this week Ilham Aliyev had already warned the world community at the UN General Assembly site that Armenia was preparing a large-scale military provocation.