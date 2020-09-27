Terter under Armenia's fire

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said that the city of Terter has been under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces since the morning of September 28.

In this regard, the leadership of the defense department called for the cessation of illegal actions by the Armenian army and warned that otherwise adequate retaliatory measures would be taken.

"The Ministry of Defense gives the last warning to Armenia that adequate retaliatory measures will be taken against them if needed," it said.



The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, due to the shelling of the Terter city from Armenia, said that the enemy's army is purposefully targeting civilian objects and the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Murovdag were liberated.