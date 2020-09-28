Hikmat Hajiyev: there is Great Patriotic War in Azerbaijan

The war which lasts for 30 years is being waged against Azerbaijan, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.



"Azerbaijan urges Armenia to put an end to the occupation," assistant to the president said at the press conference in the Azerbaijani foreign ministry. "This is the Great Patriotic War. There is martial law in Azerbaijan. Partial mobilization has been declared today. Azerbaijan acts within the international law as opposed to the Armenian armed forces."

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Murovdag were liberated.