Kremlin on Karabakh situation: all sides need utmost restraint

The Kremlin urged all the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to show utmost restraint, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We call on all parties, first of all, the parties to the conflict, for utmost restraint," TASS cited him as saying.

The Kremlin also called for "the rejection of military methods of doing business" and "taking any steps that could provoke further unwanted aggravation of the situation," Peskov noted.



The Russian President will hold a telephone conversation with the leadership of Azerbaijan "if necessary", the Kremlin spokesman said, answering a question about the possibility of such a conversation, since the day before, Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



Peskov also pointed out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been in constant contact with his colleagues since the beginning of hostilities.



In addition, he said that the Kremlin does not see the possibility of an exacerbation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh provoked from the outside in order to exert additional influence on Russia.