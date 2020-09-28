Armenian President calls for talks on Karabakh

Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan said at the opening of the Cybersec 2020 international forum that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved through dialogue.



This year, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Cybersec forum is being held via video-conference. The event is organized in partnership with NATO.



"There is a platform - the OSCE Minsk Group with the participation of Russia, the United States and France. We must return to dialogue," Interfax cited him as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Murovdag were liberated.