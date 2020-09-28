Azerbaijani Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli continues

Azerbaijan Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues this morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.



Approximately, at 07.00-08.00 (GMT +4) in the morning, Azerbaijani army units destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction of the front.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Murovdag were liberated.