UN Security Council to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh today

The UN Security Council is planning to convene on Tuesday for urgent closed-door consultations over the recent escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a source in the organization said.



"The discussion is likely to be held on Tuesday as closed-door consultations," TASS cited the source as saying.



A number of European states initiated the meeting. The consultation format implies that only diplomats of the 15 Security Council member states are in attendance without the parties to the conflict.

The expected meeting of the members of the UN Security Council, which will be dedicated to the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is of informative nature, the German Embassy in Baku said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.