France urges international talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes

France said on Tuesday it would call for talks among the ‘Minsk Group’ - which is led by Russia, France and the United States and mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan - to try to resolve an escalating conflict between the two South Caucasus countries.



"We will trigger in the coming days a co-ordination of the Minsk Group to clear up what happened, who is responsible and find a way out, Reuters cited an official at Macron’s office as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.