UNSC emergency meeting on Nagorno Karabakh to be of informative nature - embassy

The expected meeting of the members of the UN Security Council, which will be dedicated to the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is of informative nature, the German Embassy in Baku said.



The embassy said that no resolution adoption is planned during the meeting.



The meeting was initiated by the German Foreign Minister and Secretary of State, the embassy said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.