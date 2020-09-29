Switzerland ready to host meetings in support for negotiations within Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Switzerland ready to host meetings at the highest level to support negotiations process within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, according to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA of Switzerland.



"Switzerland is concerned about the ongoing violent confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan that have been intensifying since 27 September. In the light of recent events, Switzerland calls on all parties to preserve regional stability and therefore end the use of force," the statement said.



"Switzerland reminds both sides to uphold their obligations under international law, in particular, to protect the civilian population. As there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the conflict, substantive negotiations must be resumed immediately and without preconditions. Switzerland fully supports the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group towards a negotiated conflict solution and is ready to host meetings at the highest level, as has been done in the past," the statement said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.