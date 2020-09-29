Slovakia concerned over fighting in Nagorno Karabakh

Slovakia joins the rising tide of calls within the international community for an immediate end to all military operations in Nagorno Karabakh, chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok said.

"On behalf of the Slovak Republic, I'd like to express our deep concern over the resumption of fighting in the conflict zone of Nagorno Karabakh, which has claimed additional victims, including civilians, even as we speak," he claimed.

Slovakia thus espouses the call by the international community for an instant cessation of all military operations, de-escalation and strict observance of the ceasefire.

"Also with this call, I urge both sides of the conflict to return unconditionally to the negotiating table and strive to seek a peaceful resolution under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," TASR cited Korcok as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.