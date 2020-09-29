Ferapontovo: the most beautiful village in Russia (photo gallery)

The village of Ferapontovo is known far beyond the borders of the Vologda region thanks to the Ferapontov Monastery, founded at the end of the 14th century by monk Ferapont of Beloozero. Original frescoes by icon painter Dionysius, the follower of Andrei Rublev, have been preserved in the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In 2000, UNESCO inscribed the monastery on the World Heritage List.

In September 2020, experts from the Association of the Most Beautiful Villages in Russia added Ferapontovo to the list of the most beautiful villages in Russia