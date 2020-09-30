Top Turkish, US officials discuss attacks on Azerbaijan

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and U.S national security advisor Robert C. O'Brien on Tuesday discussed over phone bilateral ties, Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to a statement by the presidential office, Kalin told O'Brien that Turkey would continue to support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and independence, and Armenia’s withdrawal from occupied territories was essential for regional peace and stability, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.