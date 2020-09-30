U.N. Security Council concerned by clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh

The United Nations Security Council expressed concern on Tuesday about clashes over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh that threaten spiral into all-out war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



After a closed-door discussion on the issue by the 15-member council, they "expressed concern over reports of large scale military actions along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone" and "strongly condemn the use of force," Reuters reported.



"Security Council members voiced support for the call by the Secretary General on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay," the council said in a statement.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.