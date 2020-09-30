Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijan's Terter

Armenian armed forces are shelling Azerbaijani Terter city using artillery installations, according to Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.



The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the city of Tartar since 08:00 (GMT+4) on September 30. The preliminary data says that civilian infrastructure was damaged, several people were injured.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.