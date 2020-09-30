New civilian casualties reported from shelling of Tartar by Armenia

Armenian military units again subjected the Azerbaijani city of Tartar to massive artillery shelling on Sept.30 at nearly 08:00 (GTM+4) in the morning, as a result of which a projectile exploded near the administrative buildings of state structures, and seven civilians received injuries of varying degrees, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.



According to the office, the injured civilians were hospitalized, and also, significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure facilities.



"The military-political leadership of aggressive Armenia continues terrorist actions against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law," the office noted.



The Armenian armed forces continue massive artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements, including district and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - residential buildings, hospitals, medical centers, schools, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state institutions, and household areas.



Presently, the employees of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office are carrying out all possible investigative actions in combat conditions, as well as arrange the appropriate expertise to determine the severity of injuries of local residents and the amount of damage caused to the civilian infrastructure.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.