Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: grouping of Armenian army surrounded

The grouping of Armenian armed forces has been surrounded, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



“An operation is underway to destroy the surrounded Armenian armed forces with shellfire and to clean up the area in the Aghdara-Tartar direction of the front,” the message said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.