Turkey to provide support if Azerbaijan requests it - foreign minister

Turkey will "do what is necessary" if Azerbaijan requests support from Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday after being asked in an interview whether Turkey would provide military support.



Cavusoglu was speaking in an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.