Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijan's Goranboy district from artillery

Armenian armed forces are carrying out artillery shelling of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



"A few minutes ago, artillery units of the Armenian armed forces began shelling the Ashagi Aghjakend village, Goranboy district," the press service said.



According to the press service, the units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking adequate retaliatory measures.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.