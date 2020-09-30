Azerbaijan strikes command post of Armenian armed forces’ regiment

The Azerbaijani armed forces struck the command post of the 41st separate artillery regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.



"The control of troops has been completely paralyzed," the ministry added. "There are many killed and wounded among the personnel. The command of the regiment asks for help to evacuate the wounded."

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.