Cavusoglu: Azerbaijan capable of defending rights in Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan is struggling against occupiers of its lands and is capable of defending its rights in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, as he reiterated Turkey's support for Baku.

"Turkey will support Azerbaijan in every way possible. But so far, their own forces have been more than enough in their fight against illegal Armenian occupation," Çavuşoğlu told Anadolu Agency's (AA) Editor's Desk.

Çavuşoğlu continued by saying that countries demanding a cease-fire cannot treat Baku and Yerevan similarly. "They should call on Armenia to retreat from the occupied territories that belong to Azerbaijan," he said.

"Where on earth are occupiers and the ones whose land is being occupied treated equally?" Çavuşoğlu said, noting that Armenia has had the courage to attack Azerbaijan because other countries have been supporting it.

The foreign minister highlighted the deadlock over the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, saying that no concrete steps have been taken in the past three decades to put an end to the conflict.

He noted that treating Azerbaijan like it is attacking Armenia is unreasonable because it is fighting against occupiers in its own lands.