Why is Armenia waging a war against Azerbaijani civilian population?

Since the beginning of large-scale hostilities against Azerbaijan, interrupted in 1994 for the sake of the peace negotiation process and resumed on September 27 at the initiative of the Armenian occupants, the Armenian army has been intensively shelling Azerbaijani positions and peaceful villages along the entire line of contact.

On the very first day, the Armenian military fired at Gapanli village of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the Chiragli and Orta Gervend villages of Aghdam region, the Alkhanli and Shukurbeyli villages of Fizuli region, and the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region. There are killed and wounded among the peaceful Azerbaijani population in all the settlements.

An Armenian artillery shell which hit a residential building killed a family in the village of Gashalty, Naftalan region: five members of a family killed as a result of Armenian shelling.



However, by 13:00, Azerbaijani troops liberated the Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of the Fizuli district, and Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement: the Azerbaijani army does not target the civilian population, civilian objects and civilian infrastructure, and does not fire at the civilian population. At the same time, the fake NKR regime continued to spread false information about firing at civilian targets.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan published a preliminary list of victims among the civilian population of Azerbaijani villages: the supervisory agency found that injured civilian of Tartar district Royal Hasanov, residents of Dashkesan district Jalal Zalov, Fizuli Mammadov, Vusal Guliyev, residents of Aghdam district Beykishi Zeynalov, Eshgin Allahyarov were hospitalized.



"As a result of the Armenian armed forces’ intensive shelling of Gapanli village in Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garvend villages in Aghdam district, Alkhanli, Shukurbayli and Jojug Marjanli villages in Fuzuli district, there are wounded and killed among the civilians, as well as big damage was caused to most of the nearby houses and civilian facilities," the message said.



On the same day, correspondents of the Turkish news agency "Anadolu" also came under fire from the Armenian army in the Tartar region of Azerbaijan: two UAVs of the Armenian army appeared in the sky over the village of Kapanli, where the employees of the Turkish agency were located, after which the area was subjected to mortar and artillery shelling, one of the explosions thundered a hundred meters from the journalists.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said that as many as 14 civilians have been injured during clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As of the present moment, 14 people among the civilian population have received various bodily injuries and have been hospitalized," the prosecutor general's office said. Additionally, the village of Jojug Marjanli has lost electricity as a result of Armenian shelling, the office stated.

"At present, officials of the prosecutor's office are tracing all operational measures, as much as it is possible in combat conditions. This includes examinations to determine the severity of injuries, as well as the damage caused to civilian infrastructure," the prosecutor general's office added.



In the evening the number of injured civilians reached 19 people.

On September 28th at about 11:00 as a result of the enemy's intensive artillery shelling on the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan, Aliyev Mehman Sovet, born in 1975, was killed by shrapnel fragments falling near the administrative building of Tartar District Court on Heydar Aliyev Avenue. The driver of the ambulance passing by at that time Asadov Ganbar Asgar, born in 1968, and the military police officer in the car - Huseynov Fakhraddin Farman, born in 1994, as well as another resident of Tartar, Ibrahimov Tural Firdovsi, born in 1991, were injured,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan/



The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said that 26 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries.



"As a result of heavy artillery shelling of the center of Tartar district, as well as of densely populated villages by the enemy forces, the houses of Ahmadov Mayil Alasgar, Salahov Nizami Majid, Karimov Elshan Shahmat were severely damaged, the main strategic bridge and the police station were hit. Furthermore, as a consequence of the enemy shelling, house No. 10 consisting of 54 apartments on E.Safarov Street, Tartar district, as well as apartment house No. 16 in Shikh Arkh village of the district fell into disrepair, the residents were evacuated. Also, numerous small and large horned livestock perished as a result of artillery shells hitting the auxiliary buildings belonging to Aghayev Bakhtiyar Rahim, resident of Sahlabad village, and Rasmiyya Hasanova, a resident of Yukhari Gapanli village of Tartar district. At present, all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities. Appropriate examinations to determine the severity of bodily injuries, as well as to estimate the amount of damage inflicted to civilian infrastructure are appointed," the statement says.



Yesterday. spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva said that 10 more civilian killed as a result of shelling residential settlement, 30 injured.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan yesterday said 12 civilians have been killed and 35 injured in Armenian shelling attacks since the latest round of hostilities broke out in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone this weekend.



"To date, as a result of shelling attacks, carried out by Armenian forces with the use of heavy weaponry and targeting densely populated civilian areas, 12 civilians have been killed and 35 injured," the agency said in a statement.