Azerbaijani army units subjected the 4th battalion of the armed forces of Armenia, stationed in the Fuzuli direction, to heavy artillery fire, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.



As a result, the Armenian armed forces suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.