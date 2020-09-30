Gakharia suggests holding Azerbaijani-Armenian talks in Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia suggested to hold talks on Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Tbilisi.

He noted that "it is in our common interest for peace to be restored in the region as quickly as possible."

According to him, Georgia is ready to facilitate this process in any way, including by hosting a meeting of representatives of the sides of the conflict in Tbilisi for the purpose of holding a dialogue’.



Gakharia said that another military confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has created a ‘grave situation’.



"We all understand that further escalation of the situation will have an extremely negative impact on the security of the entire region. We once again call on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and international actors to make the most of the available opportunities to end the escalation and resume dialogue,” Agenda.ge cited Gakharia as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.