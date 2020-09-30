Azerbaijan: 14 civilians killed as result of Armenian provocation

The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, according to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.



Some 46 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries, and 14 have been killed so far as a consequence of heavy artillery shelling of Azerbaijani densely populated areas.



Moreover, Armenian military units continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies, and household premises to intensive artillery bombardment.



As a result of the shelling of civil infrastructure facilities by the Armenian armed forces, 116 houses, as well as 26 civil facilities.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.