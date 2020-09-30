Fake-16, or why Armenia starts invent enemies

The story of Turkey's F-16 shooting down the Armenian Su-25 in Yerevan's imagination can be included in the fake news textbooks - in the "what not to do" section. By creating a fake news, Armenia hoped that announcing it at the official level, including by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, would give it the authority without any evidence.

Yesterday Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Turkey's F-16 downed Armenian SU-25. "We know that only an F-16 was capable of detecting the SU-25 from 60km distance and from that altitude. Not a single anti-aircraft measure was capable of detecting them at that moment, only the F-16 could. And the F-16’s AIM-120 and AMRAAM missiles have a range of up to 90-100 kilometers, only the F-16s are capable of doing so, the MIG-29’s missiles don’t have the capacity," he said.

Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said: "On September 29, two Su-25 fighter jets took off on the territory of Armenia and later crashed into a mountain and exploded." "This suggests that the Armenian leadership is giving out incorrect information to its public. It would be nice if the military leadership of Armenia reported on the second plane and its pilot, rather than blaming other parties," he added.

It is important to note that this fake was deliberately thought out for Nikol Pashinyan's interview with "Russia 1", creating an informational agenda for this conversation convenient for Armenia, which could now be built from Ankara's accusations of the war against Yerevan. In another interview during the 60 Minutes program, President Ilham Aliyev spent a substantial amount of time refuting this and other anti-Turkish fakes. "Turkey does not take part in the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said, pointing out that it was fake news.

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, in turn, said that allegations that Turkey shot down a SU-25 belonging to the Armenian military are false.