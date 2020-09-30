Germany calls on Russia, Turkey to persuade Armenia, Azerbaijan

Germany has called on Russia and Turkey to use their "special" influence in the long-term settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. The statement came from Michael Roth, the Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, News.am reported citing RIA Novosti.

"The dramatic escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh shows that frozen conflicts must be resolved, otherwise they will flare up all the time. We are in constant contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as with other partners in the region," he said during a hearing in the Bundestag.

He reminded that the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for an end to the fighting. "Russia and Turkey, which have a special influence in the region, must have a considering bearing on a long-term settlement. First of all, we focus on the [OSCE] Minsk Group," Roth added.