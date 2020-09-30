Lavrov ready to meet in Moscow with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts

In separate phone calls with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bairamov and Armenia's Foreign Minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed readiness to offer Moscow as a platform for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the venue for a trilateral meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

"Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia will continue mediatory efforts, both individually and together with the other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at creating conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict politically and diplomatically," it said.

The Russian diplomat also "confirmed readiness to offer the Moscow platform for organizing respective contacts, including for holding a new meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia," the ministry added.

The top Russian diplomat also emphasized the need to get back to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

"Russia expressed serious concern over the continuing large-scale combat operations. A call was issued for prompt ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions, and also for the prevention of provocative and belligerent rhetoric. The need was stressed for the sides to return to the negotiating table," the Foreign Ministry said.