Biden should urge end to Armenian occupation: Turkey

Turkey's presidential spokesman on Wednesday scolded US presidential candidate Joe Biden for failing to urge Armenia to end its occupation of Azerbaijani land, Anadolu agency reports.

“Would you ask Armenia to end the occupation too?” Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter, adding: “Or would you simply cave in to the smear campaigns of the Armenian lobby?”

Following weekend Armenian attacks based in Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh – an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenia – Biden wrote on Twitter Tuesday: “With casualties rapidly mounting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Trump Administration needs to call the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan immediately to de-escalate the situation.”

He added: “It must also demand others – like Turkey – stay out of this conflict.”