COVID-19 peak, plateau periods in Russia will vary by region, says expert

Peak periods of incidence of the coronavirus infection and the stabilization of the epidemiological situation in Russian regions will begin at different times, thus one shouldn’t talk about precise dates, head of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Tatyana Ruzhentsova said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"As of today, I wouldn’t talk about any specific dates. In different regions they will be different. They can be influenced by many factors: the number of people vaccinated, the promptness of isolation and treatment of the infected, social activity, weather conditions, and, probably most importantly, the sense of responsibility of our citizens," she said.

The researcher stressed that the growth intensity of new infections will depend directly on how people observe the recommended prevention measures. She reiterated the necessity to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers, observe social distancing and limit contacts with other people. Additionally, the expert noted the importance of inoculation - not only against the coronavirus but also against the flu and the pneumococcal disease. According to her, this will help decrease the lethality due to combined infections.