Lavrov, Borrell call for full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

During their phone talks Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell underscored the need for immediate and complete ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and called on all countries to show maximum restraint, News.am reports citing TASS.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the parties expressed support to the September 27 Special Statement by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs calling on the conflicting sides to end further escalation. “the central role of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in the negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was underscored in the context of the discussions during the special sessions of the United Nations Security Council and the OSCE Permanent Council held on September 29, 2020,” the diplomatic service concluded.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the EU.