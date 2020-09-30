Ministry: Info on Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish fighters against Armenians - lies

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense issued a statement in connection with the statements that the Azerbaijani side allegedly used Turkish military aircraft against the Armenian army in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

In accordance with the statement, the accusations of the Armenian side that Azerbaijan allegedly used the Turkish military aircraft against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh region are a lie.

The ministry stated that this kind of disinformation exposes Armenia’s purposeful provocations.