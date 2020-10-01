Tokyo calls for ceasefire in Karabakh

The Japanese authorities call on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to end the military confrontation and sit down at the negotiating table, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told the press conference.

"We call on all parties involved to cease hostilities, exercise maximum restraint, and start a dialogue," he said.

Kato stressed that the Japanese government is seriously concerned about the ongoing military clashes in the region, which have resulted in casualties among the civilian population. "We intend to continue to follow the developments closely," TASS cited Kato as saying.