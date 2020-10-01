Azerbaijan reveals number of citizens killed by Armenian military attacks

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has announced that 16 Azerbaijani civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of settlements on the line of contact by the Armenian armed forces, according to the General Prosecutor's Office.

The number of injured civilians who were hospitalized reached 55.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.